Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 1.8%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €70.04 ($71.47) and last traded at €70.08 ($71.51). Approximately 745,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.34 ($72.80).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAH3 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.28. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.