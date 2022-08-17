Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $506.01

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 506.01 ($6.11) and traded as low as GBX 395.50 ($4.78). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 407.50 ($4.92), with a volume of 15,457 shares.

Portmeirion Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £56.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,760.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 503.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Activity at Portmeirion Group

In other news, insider David Sproston purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,052.92).

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

