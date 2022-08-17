Power Index Pool Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,313.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $204,686.58 and $1,313.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013447 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Power Index Pool Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Index Pool Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.