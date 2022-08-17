PowerUp Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PWUPU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 17th

PowerUp Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PWUPU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 17th. PowerUp Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWUPU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $20,133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $18,611,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,051,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,060,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $9,583,000.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

