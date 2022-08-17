Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Premier updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

Premier Stock Down 1.7 %

PINC stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. Premier has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 76.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Premier by 83.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.