Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

PINC stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after acquiring an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

