Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.90

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 1260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PV. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $18,415,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

