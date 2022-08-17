Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BTEC opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTEC. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 175.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

