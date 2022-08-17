Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,232. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.79.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

