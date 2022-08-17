Profund Advisors LLC Buys 83,253 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83,253 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after buying an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after buying an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. The company had a trading volume of 493,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

