Profund Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,684 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

