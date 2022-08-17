Profund Advisors LLC Has $44.72 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69,807 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 66.7% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 9,767 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.55. The company had a trading volume of 513,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058,326. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,446 shares of company stock worth $759,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.