Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.30. 9,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.