Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 111,163 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 354,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,384. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.