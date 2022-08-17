Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 214,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,038. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

