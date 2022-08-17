Profund Advisors LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $5,420,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,930. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10,972.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,520 shares of company stock worth $14,337,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

