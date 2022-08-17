Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 24.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 33.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 231,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.32.

LRCX traded down $19.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.56. 46,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

