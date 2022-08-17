Project Pai Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $190.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00056240 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000191 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,880,669 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,789,868 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

