Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Shares to Split on Thursday, August 25th

Shares of Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 25th.
Propel Media Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PROM remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Propel Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.90.
Propel Media Company Profile
