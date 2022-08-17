Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Shares to Split on Thursday, August 25th

Shares of Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 25th.

Propel Media Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PROM remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Propel Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.90.

Get Propel Media alerts:

Propel Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.