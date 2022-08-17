ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 31,148 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $215,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,857. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

