ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,919 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Cardinal Health worth $175,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 253,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1 %

CAH stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

