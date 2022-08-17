ProShare Advisors LLC Has $177.78 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Roper Technologies worth $177,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,940,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.70. 4,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

