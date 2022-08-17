ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,108,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,522 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $172,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,544. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day moving average is $83.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

