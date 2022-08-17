ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 109,810 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,374,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,810 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $564,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,122. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The stock has a market cap of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
