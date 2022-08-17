ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 118,312 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 118,312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Starbucks worth $188,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.36. 107,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,456. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

