ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 358,990 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,117,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 358,990 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Comcast worth $380,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 641,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,454,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.