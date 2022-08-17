ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,719 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Hormel Foods worth $166,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

