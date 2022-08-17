ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

