ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EQRR stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.