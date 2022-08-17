Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Announces Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

