Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Prudential has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prudential by 10.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Prudential by 14.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prudential by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

