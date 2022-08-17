Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Down to $21.51

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $20.53. Pulmonx shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 2,053 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Pulmonx Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 56.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,695,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,681,000 after buying an additional 1,328,474 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $24,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at $17,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 395,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

