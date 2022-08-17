PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.67

PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.67 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.57). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.55), with a volume of 2,479,553 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.32) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.77. The stock has a market cap of £908.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,383.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

