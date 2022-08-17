Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of ANF opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

