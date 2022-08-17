Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nephros, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nephros in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Nephros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nephros’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Nephros has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nephros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,663,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nephros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

