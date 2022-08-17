Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Arhaus, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Arhaus stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Arhaus news, Director Albert T. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 28,358 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $170,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert T. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,250 and have sold 60,661 shares valued at $364,151. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $16,026,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,677,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

