Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered by Analyst

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.87. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Children’s Place Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.61). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the second quarter worth $46,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 78.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

