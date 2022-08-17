Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$6.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$4.99 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$570.36 million and a P/E ratio of -26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.89%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

