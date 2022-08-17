Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Boosted by Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,905.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

