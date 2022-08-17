QBE Insurance Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

QBE Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. QBE Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

About QBE Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

