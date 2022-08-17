Quanta Services (PWR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $125.00.

8/9/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $168.00.

8/5/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $152.00.

7/19/2022 – Quanta Services was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/15/2022 – Quanta Services is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,738. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $96,018,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanta Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Quanta Services by 119.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $64,330,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

