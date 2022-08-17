Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Purchases $58,750.00 in Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,253.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quotient Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Quotient Technology stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Quotient Technology

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

