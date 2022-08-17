Qurate Retail, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

NASDAQ QRTEP traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,342. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

