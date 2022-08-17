Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.38

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 4022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RXT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $627,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 108.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

