Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.38

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 4022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on RXT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair cut Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth about $627,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,441 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 108.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,707.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
