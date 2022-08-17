Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Market Cap of $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00013644 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

