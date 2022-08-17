Raymond James Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $22.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Agiliti Stock Performance

AGTI stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Agiliti by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Agiliti by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

