Raymond James Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$0.80 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark cut Trevali Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

TSE:TV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.20. 1,044,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,321. The firm has a market cap of C$20.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.65. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

