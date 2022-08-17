Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.