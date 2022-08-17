Raze Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51,203.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $889,848.90 and $51,203.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.
Raze Network Profile
Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.
Raze Network Coin Trading
