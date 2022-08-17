Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Razor Network has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $207,442.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008722 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003252 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.
Razor Network Profile
Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.
Buying and Selling Razor Network
