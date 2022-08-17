RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.80 on Wednesday, hitting $238.89. 113,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,556,665. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.